‘We are just getting started.’ Centre County’s newest cidery is now open, with plans for growth

Local family farm opens cidery J.L. Farm in Boalsburg has opened a 814 Cider Works, with a 7 ciders currently and a tasting room that overlooks the farm.

After J.L. Farm and Cidery’s grand opening in June, business has been booming, but manager Matt LeClair said they’re just beginning to achieve “some lofty goals” to make the business “more than just a place to taste craft ciders.”

“We want to showcase the farm for everything that it has to offer and provide a destination and a unique experience for the people of our community,” LeClair said.

The farm and cidery at 3392 Shingletown Road in Ferguson Township are owned and operated by the LeClair family. The farm was purchased in 1982 by John LeClair, according to the business website. Matt LeClair, the youngest son, is now the farm manager and is in charge of all cidery operations. In addition to the fruits, vegetables and plants grown at the family farm in State College, the LeClair family produces 814 Cider Works, which can be found on the menu in the farm’s new tasting room.

The family’s craft hard cider can be found on the farm and cidery menu along with other Pennsylvania beers and nonalcoholic beverages. The kitchen operates on a rotating schedule where local food trucks like Clem’s BBQ, Rosie’s Perogies, Scott’s Roasting, Happy Valley Dishes and Brazilian Munchies have been featured on the menu.

The LeClair family provides most of what is offered on the menu, but anything not grown or produced on their farm is sourced locally.

“Being a small family-owned and operated business, we prefer to support and utilize other local companies,” LeClair said.

Matt LeClair picks apples to make ciders at his family’s farm, J.L. Farm in Ferguson Township on Wednesday. The farm has recently opened its cidery, 814 Cider Works, which offers seven ciders made from their homegrown apples. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

J.L. Farm and Cidery is open every first, third and fifth weekend each month, Fridays from 3 to 9 p.m., Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. LeClair said they will be opening for all home Penn State football games and other weekends for special events.

“We recently opened up for the 2019 Arts Festival and participated in the Boalsburg Wine Festival with plans to participate in other local events such as First Friday, farmers markets and others,” LeClair said. “Our farm and cider house are also available for renting out for special private events and parties.”

So far, LeClair said “business has been great, and the community has really responded in a positive way.”

The tasting room and patio at J.L. Farm and Cidery is family friendly and offers a view of the orchards. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

“We have received excellent feedback, and we are excited to continue to grow and provide more to our customer base in the future,” he said.

As business continues to grow, J.L. Farm and Cidery plans to add new cider flavors and sweet nonalcoholic drinks to its menu, fire pits for special evening events, live music and fall festivals.

“We are just getting started, and we’re excited to grow and provide a product and experience for our community to enjoy for years to come,” LeClair said.

To learn more about menus, upcoming events and booking facilities for special occasions, visit 814 Cider Works’s website at www.814ciderworks.com.