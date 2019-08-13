State College
Teen cyclist in critical condition after being struck by a car in Harris Township, police say
A 16-year-old bicyclist from Boalsburg is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Monday night, State College police said in a press release.
A 21-year-old State College man driving a Subaru WRX struck the boy about 9 p.m. on Shingletown Road near Mountain Road, police said.
“The crash occurred after sunset on a road with no street lighting,” police said. “The bicycle did not have any required lighting on it at the time of the crash.”
The bicyclist was flown by Life Flight helicopter to UPMC Altoona, where he remained in critical condition as of about 11 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
The driver is not believed to have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said. Shingletown Road was fully closed for more than one hour, borough police Lt. Greg Brauser said.
The crash remains under investigation, police said. Boalsburg Fire Company and Centre LifeLink EMS assisted borough police.
