What’s behind this parking garage’s makeover? State College artist completes latest mural

Artist William Snyder is brightening up downtown State College with two new murals. "Wild Geese" now covers the Humes Alley wall, after community volunteers helped lay out and paint the mural.

There’s a new splash of color in downtown State College, and local artist William Snyder III is to thank once again.

On Aug. 23, Synder finished his latest mural, which was commissioned by the State College Borough. The bright colors and shapes run all the way up the Pugh Street Garage — all it took was Montana spray paint and a couple of friends to help out with the work.

The design of the mural was originally created by another local artist, Wes Glebe. Rather than create another piece, Snyder said that he would rather elevate another local artist and let the community appreciate their work.

“I’m a fan of color and the impact it has,” Synder said. “I wanted to share Glebe’s work with the rest of the community.”

Glebe said that he was grateful for Synder’s work and for bringing his art to life.

“Will has this great vision to take something small that I created and turn it into this incredible project that gets to be a part of State College,” Glebe said.

When the project was finished, Glebe said his wife sent pictures around and he was pleased with the positive responses he got back.

Last fall, Snyder completed a geometric mural on the Humes Alley wall called “Wild Geese.” About a dozen community members helped out with the project after Snyder received a $1,000 grant through the Trailhead grant program.

Synder is a longtime State College resident and Penn State alumnus who now runs 3D Sculpture Worx, a new design and fabrication studio in State College. His work can also be seen on the back of The State Theatre — a bright blue mural called “Be.”