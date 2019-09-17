2 men injured in a pedestrian crash in the Perkins parking lot, police say

Police, EMS respond to pedestrian crash State College Police say two people were injured in a pedestrian crash in the Perkins parking lot Tuesday afternoon. Both men were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for injuries. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State College Police say two people were injured in a pedestrian crash in the Perkins parking lot Tuesday afternoon. Both men were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for injuries.

State College police say two people were injured in a pedestrian crash in the Perkins parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a man was helping his wife out of their silver Cadillac when the vehicle drifted forward and pinned a man who happened to be walking past against a tan Chevy.

Police said the owner of the Cadillac tried to reverse the car after realizing the man was trapped between the two vehicles. Both men were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

The crash happened at about noon at the 525 Benner Pike restaurant, with police and Centre LifeLink EMS responding.

Check back for updates, this is a developing story.