State College Area School District holds first of several celebrations for new buildings

A look inside State College Area's newest elementary school A look inside State College Area School District's Spring Creek Elementary on Aug. 15, 2019. Teachers are starting to move into their classrooms as work continues before the first day of school on Aug. 26.

State College Area School District held a dedication ceremony and open house Wednesday for its new Spring Creek Elementary School, and several more events are planned to celebrate the opening of new buildings.

On Oct. 12, community members are invited to see the new State High/Delta buildings, starting with a dedication ceremony in the new high school auditorium at 9 a.m., according to a press release, and State High and Delta will be open for self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-noon.

Events will be held at Radio Park Elementary School on Oct. 15 and at Corl Street Elementary School on Oct. 24. Open houses will be held from 6-8 p.m. each day.

The State High campus projects have been in progress for four years, while the elementary school projects — renovations at Radio Park and Corl Street and a new Spring Creek Elementary School that combines the former Lemont and Houserville elementary schools — started in 2017.

For more information, visit https://www.scasd.org/.