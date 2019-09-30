State College
State College’s second Chipotle is now open in former Denny’s location
Need somewhere new to wine and dine?
Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its Patton Township restaurant Monday, making it the second location in the Centre Region.
The restaurant at 1850 N. Atherton St. occupies the real estate that used to be home to Denny’s, which was torn down and replaced with a 5,402-square-foot building, the Centre Daily Times previously reported.
There is both indoor and outdoor seating. The restaurant is scheduled to be open 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Chipotle’s other Centre County location is at 116 Hiester St., State College.
Comments