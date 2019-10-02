State College, Penn State police continue investigation into reports of harassment

SHARE COPY LINK

Penn State and State College police confirmed one incident of harassment Wednesday after previously announcing a joint investigation into reports of unknown men harassing women on and off campus.

The departments sought the public’s help Monday to verify reports of men grabbing women by the arm during the past week. On Tuesday, university police said they received multiple leads and were continuing the joint investigation.

The departments have no verified reports of attempted abductions or assaults, which have been discussed on social media. Several other reported incidents were not criminal and none of the incidents are believed to be related, police said.

“Police also remind the public that sharing unverified information on social media related to public safety can create unnecessary worry and panic, and in some instances, wrongly target individuals,” university police said in a statement. “Authorities encourage the public to seek out official sources for accurate information.”

Those with information about the reported incidents are urged to call Penn State police at 863-1111 or State College police at 234-7150.

Anyone who feels unsafe walking alone on campus may also call 865-9255 to request an auxiliary police officer walk with them to their location.