How State College will use a $500,000 grant aimed at helping domestic violence victims

State College has received a $500,000 federal grant that will continue funding the borough police department’s domestic violence unit.

The grant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Violence Against Women encourages intergovernmental partnerships to ensure sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking are treated as serious criminal violations, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-Kreamer, said in a statement Friday.

“This money will help ensure local government can better cooperate and coordinate with other agencies to ensure the heinous acts of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking are dealt with seriously, professionally and with appropriate due process,” Keller said.

The borough’s Victim-Centered Intensive Care Management Unit includes a domestic violence detective, an advocate from Centre Safe and a project coordinator. All three work out of the police department, Centre Safe Executive Director Anne Ard said.

The goal was to have a central location where information from a variety of sources could be reviewed to better provide appropriate intervention as soon as possible, Ard said.

“It’s very helpful to have this unit,” State College police crime prevention specialist Adam Salyards said. “These can be pretty intensive cases.”

State College was the first municipality in Pennsylvania to implement the “model” program, VCICM coordinator Cindy Shelow said. The unit was founded in 2006 and has handled more than 6,200 cases, she said.

The idea for the unit was developed after Amy McGee was fatally shot by her husband Vincent McGee in November 2001.

Vincent McGee shot her because she planned to leave the relationship and take their children with her, then-Centre County District Attorney Ray Gricar said during trial in September 2002.

“A lot of people who knew Amy had bits and pieces, but nobody knew how bad it was,” Shelow said. “Things were too segmented.”

Vincent McGee, 55, is serving a life sentence at Fayette state prison.