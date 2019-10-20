Investigation underway into 17-year-old’s death in State College, police say

A death investigation is underway after police responded to a medical emergency involving a 17-year-old male Saturday night on West College Avenue.

State College police were called to 522 W. College Ave. around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a male who had become unconscious and was experiencing shallow breathing, according to a press release. When police arrived, along with Centre LifeLink EMS, they found the teen in full cardiac arrest.

Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no signs of trauma and several others were present when he became unconscious, police said.

An autopsy will be scheduled by the Centre County coroner’s office, and police will continue to investigate, the department said.

Those with information about the death are urged to call police at 234-7150, email the department at police@statecollegepa.us. or submit an anonymous tip online.