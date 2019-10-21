‘It’s a tragedy.’ Erie high school mourns teen who died in State College

An Erie high school is mourning a 17-year-old hockey player who died Saturday night in State College.

John “Jack” Schoenig was a senior hockey player at Cathedral Preparatory School in Erie. The school had prayer services Monday, brought in counselors and dogs from an animal-assisted crisis response group, Cathedral Prep President Scott Jabo said.

“This is the first time many of our students have experienced death — or it reopens old wounds,” Jabo said. “Some students don’t know how to feel; they don’t know how to deal with these raw emotions.”

State College police and Centre LifeLink EMS were called to 522 W. College Ave. about 9:30 p.m., the department said, and found a 17-year-old male full cardiac arrest.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead the scene. There was no signs of trauma and several others were present when he had become unconscious, police said.

The Centre County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the results of an autopsy Monday night.

The Ramblers were scheduled to play Pine-Richland High School on Monday, but the game was postponed. The team “wasn’t in the right frame of mind” to play, Jabo said.

“Please keep the Rambler hockey teams, coaches and families in your prayers as they lost a teammate, friend and most of all a brother,” the team wrote Sunday in a Facebook post.

Conversations about how the team may honor Schoenig have not occurred, though Jabo said they are “likely” to happen as the community works through the grieving process.

Jabo knew Schoenig personally and described him as friendly, popular and likable.

“He treated everyone with respect, which makes this all the tougher. It’s a tragedy,” Jabo said. “We want to keep his memory alive in our hearts.”