State College police investigating hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

State College police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said Friday.

The woman was hit by a dark-colored pickup truck about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Beaver Avenue and South Barnard Street, borough police said in a news release.

The truck, which possibly has a bumper sticker with a white circle, did not stop and continued driving eastbound on West Beaver Avenue, police said.

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage from the area. Those with information about the hit-and-run are urged to call police at 234-7150, email the department at police@statecollegepa.us or submit an anonymous tip online.

