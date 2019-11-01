State College

State College police investigating hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

State College police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said Friday.

The woman was hit by a dark-colored pickup truck about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Beaver Avenue and South Barnard Street, borough police said in a news release.

The truck, which possibly has a bumper sticker with a white circle, did not stop and continued driving eastbound on West Beaver Avenue, police said.

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage from the area. Those with information about the hit-and-run are urged to call police at 234-7150, email the department at police@statecollegepa.us or submit an anonymous tip online.

Profile Image of Bret Pallotto
Bret Pallotto
Bret Pallotto primarily reports on courts and crime for the Centre Daily Times. He grew up in Lewistown and graduated from Lock Haven University.
  Comments  