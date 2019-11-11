Longtime downtown State College shop to move to Ferguson Township

Old Main Frame Shop and Gallery is moving locations from downtown State College to Ferguson Township in early 2020.

The store, a mainstay at 136 E. College Ave. for 43 years, announced the move via a press release.

Owners Marie Librizzi and Janet McKenna said they will move their sales and production facilities in mid-December with a targeted opening date of Jan. 2. The new location is planned for Ferguson Square at 2766 W. College Ave., Suite 100.

“We are excited for this move that will better serve our customers with free parking, a climate-controlled environment, and easy access to our store,” Librizzi said in the news release. “Many of our customers are family to us and have enthusiastically supported our move to a more accessible location. We intend to continue to offer the finest quality product that we have always provided to our customers.”

McKenna said the shop’s staff will remain the same amid the move. Kathy Davies will continue as retail and commercial sales manager, she said, and “our quality custom framing work will be completed on the premises by the same craftsmen.”

Old Main Frame Shop specializes in printing and framing projects of various sizes. It also offers personalized diploma frames and maintains a collection of Penn State and State College art. As part of the shop’s move, all framed landscape, abstract, wildlife and still-life prints are on sale, according to the website.

To celebrate the January opening, the owners are planning a grand opening reception in the spring. More information can be found on the shop’s website at oldmainframe.com or by called 237-3442.