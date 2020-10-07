Is a skate park finally coming to State College? Here’s what we know

Keenan Hall skates down a ramp at the Centre Community Skate Park at Tussey Mountain in 2006. A new skate park is proposed for the State College borough, though details are limited. Centre Daily Times

It looks as if the long-awaited skate park in State College might finally be coming to fruition.

During Monday’s borough council meeting, manager Tom Fountaine announced the borough had received a $245,000 grant for the Action Sports Park development from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

A spokesperson said Wednesday that construction is expected to be completed by fall 2021 and that the site will be somewhere in the State College borough.

Details of the skate park are limited right now — the site hasn’t yet been publicly released, for example — but spokesperson Douglas Shontz said more details are expected to be made known in the coming days. Previously, it was believed that High Point Park might be the preferred location.

The idea for the Action Sports Park was first proposed in 2013 by champion BMX rider Jamie Bestwick, before it made headlines again in 2016, when it became a contentious topic among Orchard Park residents. An ad-hoc Action Sports Park Committee was formed the next year, and the borough applied for the DCNR grant earlier this year.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Action Sports Park would be the second such park in the area, the first of which was created in June 2001 at Tussey Mountain. Many State College residents have clamored for a closer park, however, where children could walk or bicycle.