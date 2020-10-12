3/20 Coalition calls officials ‘accessories to murder’ after recent demands get no response

A coalition organized after last year’s killing of a 29-year-old Black man by State College police is accusing borough and law enforcement officials of being “accessories to murder” after receiving no response to its call for an independent investigation and the release of the involved officers’ names.

The 3/20 Coalition sent a letter to the State College Police Department, the Centre County district attorney and the State College Borough’s council and manager dated Sept. 29 and called for the names of officers involved in the death of Osaze Osagie as well as an independent investigation and a reallocation of funds from police.

“They were to respond by October 5th but have failed to do so,” the 3/20 Coalition wrote in a statement sent to media. “As such, we have no choice but to view all parties addressed as accessories to murder and assume every officer is Officer 1, the officer who shot Osaze three times in the back, killing him.”

District Attorney Bernie Cantorna announced last May that police were justified in their use of force. No body cams were in use at the time of Osagie’s death.

The 3/20 Coalition hung a banner near the entrance of the Municipal Building last week that read, “You Are All Officer 1.” On Friday, another banner went up that read, “Murderers work here” — although the coalition has not reportedly taken credit for that sign.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It was removed after about five minutes because its was not approved beforehand by the borough, a spokesperson said.

Mayor Ron Filippelli has said that the borough can’t comment because of pending litigation. “That’s the reason why there can be no public comment from any member of the leadership of the borough or Borough Council,” the mayor said at the previous council meeting. On Monday, borough spokesperson Douglas Shontz also declined to comment, citing the same reason.

The coalition has made previous demands, some of which the borough agreed to implement.

Protesters staged a sit-in at the Municipal Building in June until receiving an audience with the borough manager and mayor, who promised to respond to a list of 10 demands within a week.

They did, with Borough Council passing a resolution that addressed several issues — such as agreeing to create a community advisory board, which is in the process. Borough officials also agreed to release police data, which was highlighted during several presentations by the police department that offered public Q&A sessions afterward.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Other initial demands — such as the naming of Officer 1 and financial compensation for the Osagie family — have not been met.

Osagie was killed on March 20, 2019, at his apartment along Old Boalsburg Road. According to police, he brandished a 5-inch serrated steak knife during a police wellness check and, within 20 seconds, was shot three times — once in the left shoulder and twice in the back.

“Our community is broken by this chain of events, and community members have been meeting, working, praying and acting to find a way forward,” the coalition said in the statement sent to media. “We want justice for Osaze. We want our community to heal. We want to make sure this never happens again.”