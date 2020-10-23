Virtual events, additional police presence: What to expect as the PSU football season starts

The circadian rhythm of fall Saturdays in Happy Valley has been obliterated for many, but Penn State and the Centre Region are preparing for those who can’t resist the camaraderie that comes from decadeslong traditions.

Looking to tailgate outside Beaver Stadium? Forget about it. Want to join 100,000 others in the stadium to root on the Nittany Lions? No chance. Daylong watch parties with 10 people inside or 25 people outside? That isn’t allowed either.

The university’s athletics department has instead planned several “Virtual Valley” events, including purchasing a fan cutout that can be placed in Beaver Stadium.

“I’m sure most of us wish we could be physically together with our fellow alumni right now, especially since there is nothing like a Penn State game day to highlight our Penn State pride. I am confident, though, that Nittany Nation will roar just as loudly in our virtual festivities,” Penn State Alumni Association President Randy Houston said in a written statement. “I am excited to see the many creative ways Penn State football fans will find to stay connected and cheer on our Nittany Lions from home. Like all of you, I look forward to us being together again soon.”

The winding journey to the start of the Penn State football season is scheduled to end Saturday when the Nittany Lions take on the Indiana Hoosiers at 3:30 p.m.

The biggest challenge for Centre County could come one week later, when the Ohio State Buckeyes visit for a prime-time game on Halloween.

Penn State plans to enforce its no tailgating and no large gathering mandates by staffing parking lots in and around the stadium as a deterrent for anyone looking to join in, university spokesperson Lisa Powers wrote in a statement.

Porter Road and portions of Curtin Road are expected to be closed next week. University police officers also have the authority to enforce State College’s COVID-19 ordinance on campus.

Off campus won’t be any different. Borough police still plan on enforcing the ordinance, and have additional officers scheduled to work Saturday even though it’s an away game, Lt. Greg Brauser said Friday.

Students who violate the university’s COVID Compact or code of conduct could face discipline from the university’s Office of Student Conduct, Powers wrote. Sanctions can vary on a case-by-case basis.

“It makes sense to err on the side of being as safe as possible with some accommodations to protect everyone in the Penn State family,” Penn State Parent’s Council chair Mike Bulone said in a statement. “... I understand the disappointment of some, but we also must appreciate the responsibility that Penn State has to students, alumni, athletes and the entire community.”