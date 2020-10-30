New hotel in State College’s historic Glennland Building to open soon

After a yearlong renovation process, State College’s historic Glennland Building is set to reopen as a boutique hotel.

Scholar Hotel Group, an Ardmore-based developer, acquired the property in August 2019 with plans to restore and renovate the more than 80-year-old building. With 72 extended-stay rooms, 1,250 square feet of meeting space, fitness center, lobby marketplace and bistro, the building — located at 205 E. Beaver Ave. — is set to reopen under a new name, the Scholar Hotel State College, in January.

“Scholar Hotel State College is the perfect destination for Penn State athletics fans, families for their visiting students or those coming to State College on business,” Ryan Saal, area general manager, said in a statement. “Our hotel is conveniently located within a block of campus with easy access to everything downtown State College has to offer and will provide our guests with the utmost in comfort, regardless of whether you are staying for one night of a few months.”

The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was built by O.W. Houts and physician Dr. Grover Glenn in 1933. It was the home of the first and only indoor pool in central Pennsylvania until 1969.

When the sale was finalized, Scholar Hotel Group President and founder Gary Brandeis said he wanted to preserve the historic structure but re-imagine the building for the future. As a Penn State graduate, Brandeis said State College is special to him, and he wanted the Glennland to be a community asset with a welcoming environment.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“It’s a wonderful, wonderful community, and it’s really important to me ... that we do the right thing and the projects that we do hopefully meet some demand,” he told the CDT.

The hotel, designed for people planning extended stays ranging from two weeks to three months, will include one-bedroom units, equipped with kitchens or kitchenettes. There will also be a full-service bar with small plated menu items.

Though the building has been renovated, the developer said the hotel lobby will honor its history.

“We’re preserving and protecting this building, we’re not tearing it down,” Brandeis said. “In a lot of ways, the public won’t really notice anything.”

The Scholar Hotel State College will join Tapestry Collection, one of Hilton’s 18 brands and will be included in Hilton’s guest loyalty program. The Scholar Hotel Group also owns and operates the Hyatt Place in the Fraser Centre.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER