Altercation between two Penn State frats leads to police investigation

An argument among two Penn State fraternities that drew an appreciable State College police presence Saturday is under investigation.

Officers responded about 4 p.m. to an argument between “many members” of Acacia and Delta Chi fraternities, the borough’s police department wrote in a statement.

One Delta Chi member was detained after police said they saw him throw an unspecified object at members of Acacia. Several Delta Chi members then interfered with the investigation, police wrote.

Charges are pending. Those with information about the argument may call 234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or submit an anonymous tip online.

Bret Pallotto
Bret Pallotto primarily reports on courts and crime for the Centre Daily Times. He was raised in Mifflin County and graduated from Lock Haven University.
