State College police ask for help to identify men as investigation into former frat house continues

State College police released seven photographs Thursday of men who lugged an unconscious, intoxicated woman from inside a rental property to the sidewalk.

The release of the photos from the incident reported Oct. 31 was the latest step in the police department’s ongoing investigation into the former Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, which was suspended in 2017 and had its charter revoked in 2019.

Penn State and the borough sent an unprecedented email to students in November, warning them of the rental property that has been marred by accusations of COVID-19 violations, alcohol issues and sexual misconduct.

The rental property at 329 E. Prospect Ave. still has male tenants that operate as if it’s a fraternity, the university and borough wrote. Borough police officers responded to the residence at least 10 times during the fall semester.

Police released photographs of men they say were observed taking an unconscious, intoxicated female from inside 329 E. Prospect Ave and leaving her on the sidewalk of an adjacent property. Photo provided/State College Police Department

“Neither of us has ever issued a warning of this nature, which should indicate the seriousness of the behaviors allegedly occurring at this property,” Borough Manager Tom Fountaine and Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims wrote. “We share this information out of conviction that the best protection for public safety includes individual efforts to self-guard against such threats.”

Residents of the property have been accused since April 2017 of hazing and sexual misconduct, included an alleged sexual assault that was reported in October.

They also hosted a number of large gatherings that are prohibited under a borough ordinance, Fountaine and Sims wrote.

Anyone who is able to identify those in the photographs or provide more information about the property is asked to call 234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or submit a tip online.