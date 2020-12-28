Former state Sen. candidate Ezra Nanes declares intention to run for mayor of State College

Former state Senate candidate Ezra Nanes, who recently ran for State College’s vacant council seat, officially announced his candidacy Monday morning for borough mayor.

He is the first mayoral candidate to declare his intentions.

“We have to be there for one another through these challenging times so we can all come out on the other side stronger, more united and with a deeper sense of gratitude and appreciation for all that we have here in State College,” Nanes said in a written statement. “At some point, we will emerge from the pandemic, and we need to be ready to move decisively forward, guided by a vision that inspires all of us.”

Nanes ran against Republican Jake Corman in 2018, in the hopes of becoming state senator in District 34, but lost with 44.2% of the vote. The Democrat was also one of 11 candidates earlier this year to replace Councilman Dan Murphy, who resigned in August, although the Council ultimately appointed Katherine Yeaple instead.

The role of State College’s mayor is not as a policy-maker, as the mayor cannot vote on Council actions. But Nanes said he remains committed to “strong, empathetic leadership, constructive and unifying public discourse, and governance that is responsive to the needs of the community,” according to a news release that announced his candidacy for the four-year term.

Nanes has worked for AccuWeather for more than eight years, considers himself an avid outdoorsman and publicly spoke at the most recent council meeting. He also earned his B.A. in art history from Penn in 1994 and his MBA from Penn State in 2012, where he was valedictorian.

He hopes to replace interim Mayor Ron Filippelli, who was appointed by Council in 2019 after Don Hahn resigned so he could become Magisterial District Judge with two years left in his mayoral term. Filippelli said at that time he would “absolutely not” run for reelection, and he confirmed Monday that was still the case — although he said he would be active in supporting the candidate(s) he believes would serve the borough best.

For his part, Nanes thanked Filippelli for his efforts. He also emphasized the importance of embracing both tradition and diversity.

“On divisive and emotionally charged issues, we need a steady voice to recognize the needs of all sides,” Nanes added. “However, on issues of human rights, equality and inclusivity, we must be uncompromising, courageous and bold — these are the choices that will define our legacy for future generations.”

Primary Election Day is May 18.