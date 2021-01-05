Centre Daily Times Logo
How State College’s COVID-19-related ordinance was extended, tweaked by Borough Council

State College’s COVID-19-related ordinance that compelled mask-wearing and limited gatherings has been extended with a few tweaks, after the borough council unanimously voted for the changes Monday night.

The ordinance, which was scheduled to expire by the end of January, will now expire May 31 or whenever emergency declarations are rescinded by the state Department of Health and the Centre Region Council of Governments — whatever comes first. Residents and visitors must now also start wearing masks inside gyms and fitness centers, and those taking part in indoor recreational activities must don masks.

Those who violate the ordinance, the first iteration of which was passed in August, can still be fined $300.

Among the other changes and clarifications to the ordinance:

The ordinance’s biggest debate centered on athletics and what deserved an exception for mask-wearing and what didn’t. What about State High basketball, for example? Should the borough enforce mask-wearing at games? Could it?

Borough manager Tom Fountaine wasn’t entirely sure whether the borough had jurisdiction since school districts are subject to state law — not necessarily a borough ordinance that differs from state law. But the point was eventually found moot when a member of the school board texted Council President Jesse Barlow, informing him the district planned to require masks for all spectators, coaches and bench players. (But not players actively participating.)

That explanation appeared to satisfy Council, none of whom objected prior to the unanimous vote.

The State College Borough Council originally passed its COVID-19-related ordinance in early August, ahead of Penn State classes resuming in the fall. It compelled mask-wearing at all times publicly indoors and when social-distancing couldn’t be observed outdoors; it also limited gatherings at residences (inside or outside) to 10 while restricting outdoor gatherings on municipal property to 25.

State College’s next borough council meeting is 7 p.m. Monday, while its next work session is 11:15 a.m. Friday.

Josh Moyer
Josh Moyer earned his B.A. in journalism from Penn State and his M.S. from Columbia. He’s been involved in sports and news writing for nearly 20 years. He counts the best athlete he’s ever seen as Tecmo Super Bowl’s Bo Jackson.
