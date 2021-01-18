‘World class’ weather exhibit coming to Discovery Space after donation from Accuweather’s CEO

Discovery Space of Central Pennsylvania will install a new weather exhibit aimed at children in pre-K through sixth grade. adrey@centredaily.com

Soon, a world-class weather exhibit will be the newest addition to Discovery Space of Central Pennsylvania, thanks to a donation by AccuWeather Founder and CEO Joel Myers.

Although prototypes and design details of the project are still under development, it will feature three main components: weather fundamentals, data collection and usage, and reporting.

Michele Crowl, the executive director of Discovery Space, said the developments aim to help children in pre-K through sixth grade spark an interest in the meteorological sciences.

“Weather is something that we all deal with every day. It’s science that’s right in front of our face. ... Kids interact with it, kids play in snow, kids see the newscasters on television,” Crowl said. “This allows us to really help children understand what’s behind all of that.”

Crowl said the project will incorporate as many hands-on, interactive elements as possible while keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind. However, she hopes that by the time the exhibit opens in 4 to 6 months, conditions will allow for visitors to peruse the new displays.

Myers’s donation is one of many contributions AccuWeather has made to the science center since its 2011 opening. The funds will go toward constructing new displays, but also toward keeping Discovery Space operating throughout the pandemic, which has taken a financial toll on the nonprofit.

“They really needed help because of COVID in particular, this year, to keep (Discovery Space) going because it’s an asset for the community,” he said. “It’s an asset for childhood education, it helps get people interested in science, and it’s necessary to keep assets like this going through a crisis like this.”

If the exhibit is successful, Myers added, it may even be replicated at other children’s museums in cities across the country, such as The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia or the Duke Energy Children’s Museum in Cincinnati.

Myers said his donation was motivated by a lifelong interest in education. After receiving three degrees from Penn State, he taught meteorology for more than two decades at the university and served 11 terms on its Board of Trustees, in addition to his time as AccuWeather’s chairman.

“I’ve been blessed that I’ve been successful with AccuWeather, and everybody who’s successful should feel an obligation to give back in one way or another,” Myers said. “It’s a blessing. I’m fortunate I’ve been able to do that.”