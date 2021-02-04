Motorists could be in for delays Monday in State College, College Township. Here’s why

Motorists headed for College Avenue could face delays Monday morning. adrey@centredaily.com

Motorists headed for College Avenue on Monday morning, in both State College and College Township, might be in for some considerable delays.

According to the borough, College Avenue — between Puddintown Road and Burrowes Road — will be blocked as a new steam boiler is delivered, with transport moving at walking speed. The transport will occur from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and vehicles may go around at intersections.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution.

McGough Construction is overseeing the transport. Residents and visitors with further questions can contact the business directly at (651) 900-3096.