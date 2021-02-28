Tussey Mountain stays busy as skiers flock to the slopes amid snowy pandemic winter

Gus Tritsch and members of the Tussey Mountain Alpine Racing Team practice at Tussey Mountain on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

With an above average snowfall and a pandemic pushing people to the outdoors, Tussey Mountain Ski Area has had a busy winter season.

Aaron Weyman, Tussey’s marketing director, said he was optimistic Tussey would have a solid year as a result.

“It’s been a perfect storm, if you will, of extenuating circumstances or different variables in play,” Weyman said. “It’s been good business for a ski area in the East.”

According to Accuweather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick, Penn State has reported a “slightly above average” 44.5 inches of snow this winter, which is reasonably close to Tussey’s total.

Last winter had a significantly lower than average snowfall, with 13.2 inches reported from November to April.

“Certainly this winter has been a lot better in terms of skiing,” Feerick said.

Tussey has sold-out tickets a few days throughout the season despite discouraging groups from visiting by eliminating the discounted group rate because of pandemic gathering limits. Tickets aren’t sold in advance, so customers must purchase them when they arrive at the slopes.

“We are still an old-school ski resort in a lot of the ways we do things,” Weyman said.

Skiers and snowboarders take in a sunny afternoon at Tussey Mountain on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Tussey’s COVID-19 procedures include a mandatory mask policy, increased cleaning measures and social distancing. Weyman said it’s been stressful trying to enforce the policies, especially as some of Tussey’s employees didn’t return to work during the pandemic.

“Our employees don’t want to play bouncer enforcing people to wait outside until it’s their turn to come in, or we don’t want to get into arguments with people about wearing a mask,” Weyman said.

Still, Weyman said “99% of guests are wonderful” at following the rules.

“We understand that people do live together and have been in their own pods, but at the same time we’re cognizant of all of our guests,” Weyman said. “We just want everyone to feel safe out here.”

Tussey still offers lessons with a limited number of instructors. Customers may sign up for lessons using a reservation system, which has usually sold-out, according to Weyman.

Outside groups like the nonprofit Tussey Mountain Alpine Racing Team have operated with a sense of normalcy this season when it returned after being shut down until Jan. 4.

Members of the Tussey Mountain Alpine Racing Team practice at Tussey Mountain on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Eric Updegrove, the team’s coach, said to meet gathering limits the more than 80 skiers now practice in two groups divided into the youngest and oldest skiers, ranging in age from eight to 19.

The team has seen approximately 10% growth in membership annually for the last five years and saw this same growth earlier than usual this year. TMART organizers capped the program, created a waitlist and started taking pre-registrations for next season due to high demand.

Updergove said the kids have been “resilient” and great about adapting to pandemic rules, including a daily health screening. The team also follows rules set by its governing body, the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association.

“In terms of COVID safety, skiing is where it’s at,” Updegrove said. “You’ve got these five, six foot long skis on your feet with razor sharp edges, so it’s not like anyone’s getting really close to you. And it’s cold, so you’re bundled up — you’re wearing goggles and gloves, and usually a face mask anyway.”

The sun sets as skiers and snowboarders enjoy Tussey Mountain on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

While Edges Pub has been closed during the pandemic, Tussey’s Lodge has remained open for restroom access and cafeteria snacks, but not for typical events like conferences or weddings due to gathering limits. Weyman said this, combined with the cancellation of school programs, has led to a loss of normal revenue.

“Our business this year is skiing,” he said. “We understand it can get cold out there ... but at the same time, conditions are great — they’ve never been better — so we really think people should come inside, take a quick break and get back out there.”

Updegrove said skiing at Tussey this season has been “fantastic” with the combination of much real snow and cold weather.

“They are very good at doing as much as they can with very little, usually,” Updegrove said. “Thank goodness this year Mother Nature helped out a little bit.”

The community relies on Tussey to offer its services, Weyman said, from season pass holders to young student athletes who have taken up a snow sport without their usual winter school sport.

“We really are happy that we can provide this activity for people to do in a really stressful, scary time and we’ve been able to do it safely and with honestly the best conditions out here that we’ve had in decades,” Weyman said.

Due to rain, Tussey Mountain will be closed Sunday but plans to reopen Monday with “the most snow we have had going into (March) in many years,” according to a Facebook post.