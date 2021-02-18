Longtime State College resident Richard Biever announces candidacy for seat on borough council

Richard Biever is running for a seat on the State College Borough Council. Submitted

A fourth State College resident has announced his candidacy for a seat on the borough council.

Richard Biever, co-director of Singing Onstage and artistic director for Fuse Productions, announced Thursday that he plans to run for one of the council’s three open seats. Other candidates at this juncture include mayor Ron Filippelli, former councilwoman Cathy Dauler and councilwoman Katherine Yeaple.

“I’m running for council to be a part of what makes State College so special, but also to take a look at the challenges that have arisen in the past year,” Biever said in a written statement. “A priority is addressing the impact of COVID-19 from both a public health and economic standpoint. Small businesses, especially those in the hospitality and entertainment sectors, have been hit hard. My wife and I know very well because our theatre school and theatre company took big hits during the pandemic.”

Biever has been a resident of the borough for more than 20 years, in addition to being a small business owner. Among his priorities:

Advocating for a $15 minimum wage and job creation

“Reallocation” of police funding toward social services, in addition to more police training

Supporting diverse and inclusive neighborhoods with more single-family homes, parks and pedestrian/bike paths

Advocating for efforts to address climate change

Biever earned a Master in Fine Arts (Directing for the Musical Theatre) from Penn State, where he’s currently an adjunct lecturer. He also has three children with his wife Heidi and noted, in a news release, that he’s a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist on Hamilton Avenue.

The primary election is May 18.