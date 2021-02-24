Former Centre Hills Country Club worker files federal lawsuit, alleges sexual harassment and discrimination

A former female Centre Hills Country Club employee sued the private golf club Tuesday, writing in a federal lawsuit that she was subjected to more than a year of unwanted sexual advances by a male employee.

The sexual harassment began in summer 2016 and continued until she left the “hostile” work environment fraught with discrimination and retaliation in January 2018, attorney Brian Farrell wrote in the 15-page lawsuit.

The misconduct started when a kitchen manager in his 60s inappropriately touched the then 23-year-old’s hair and buttocks, and told her, “If I was younger, I would chase you all over the world,” Farrell wrote.

The woman rejected his advances and told him that his actions made her uncomfortable, but the alleged harassment continued.

He sent her multiple text messages with sexual innuendo, commented on her appearance, asked about her personal relationships and even proposed, Farrell wrote.

The scope of the alleged sexual discrimination grew during the summer of 2017.

A club board member and one of his guests attempted to force the woman to remove her shirt and allow them to “take body shots off of her,” Farrell wrote. She declined.

She tried to stamp out the unwelcome advances by texting her colleague that she was uncomfortable, thought the kitchen manager “crossed a line” and was “not interested in being involved” with him outside of work, Farrell wrote.

That led to a series of retaliatory actions, including ignoring her questions, commenting negatively on her appearance and using derogatory terms to describe her, Farrell wrote.

She reported the sexual discrimination to several managers, but none intervened, Farrell wrote.

General Manager Paul Smith declined to comment Wednesday, saying he was not aware of the lawsuit. An attorney for the golf club was not listed.

The two-count federal sexual discrimination and retaliation lawsuit is seeking unspecified financial compensation.