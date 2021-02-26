Part of Taylor Street in State College will be closed next week. Here’s what to expect

Part of Taylor Street in State College will be closed from Tuesday to Friday.

State College visitors and residents near Taylor Street — just behind the Rodeway Inn — will have to bear with some travel restrictions next week.

According to the borough, part of Taylor Street — between Glenn Road and Orlando Avenue — will be closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday while crews are working. The closure is a result of regular infrastructure upkeep involving sanitary sewer repairs.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution when traveling near the area.

For more information, or questions about the project, call State College Public Works at 234-7140.