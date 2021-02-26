State College

Part of Taylor Street in State College will be closed next week. Here’s what to expect

Part of Taylor Street in State College will be closed from Tuesday to Friday.
Part of Taylor Street in State College will be closed from Tuesday to Friday.

State College visitors and residents near Taylor Street — just behind the Rodeway Inn — will have to bear with some travel restrictions next week.

According to the borough, part of Taylor Street — between Glenn Road and Orlando Avenue — will be closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday while crews are working. The closure is a result of regular infrastructure upkeep involving sanitary sewer repairs.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution when traveling near the area.

For more information, or questions about the project, call State College Public Works at 234-7140.

Profile Image of Josh Moyer
Josh Moyer
Josh Moyer earned his B.A. in journalism from Penn State and his M.S. from Columbia. He’s been involved in sports and news writing for nearly 20 years. He counts the best athlete he’s ever seen as Tecmo Super Bowl’s Bo Jackson.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service