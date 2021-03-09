Part of South Burrowes Street to be closed in State College early next week

Part of South Burrowes Street in State College will be closed Monday.

Travelers to downtown State College might experience a pretty noticeable detour next week.

According to the borough, South Burrowes Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday — from between West Calder Way and West Beaver Avenue — due to roof-material loading from RH Marcon Inc.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution when traveling near the area.

For more information, or questions, about the project, the borough asks those interested to contact the contractor directly at 215-907-2339.