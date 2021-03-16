State College launches new legal effort to shut down troublesome former fraternity

State College launched another legal effort Friday aimed at shutting down a former Penn State fraternity it labeled as a “public nuisance and general threat.”

The rental property at 329 E. Prospect Ave. is the former home of Sigma Alpha Mu, a house that has drawn the ire of the borough and university since at least 2017.

It’s at least the second time the borough sued the property, the latest of which named Mark Maloney as the president of the company that owns the property.

The first filing was rejected by a Centre County judge, whose ruling was upheld by a statewide appeals court.

But the newest filing alleges the property should be classified as a rooming house — which is not permitted under the borough’s zoning ordinances — because the fraternity’s national organization revoked its charter for the frat.

Men still live in the house and operate as if it’s a fraternity, borough solicitor Terry Williams wrote.

“During the past several months, numerous inappropriate conduct, ordinance violations and other incidents have occurred at the property,” Williams wrote. “Those incidents have caused grave concern to the community at large and the residents residing near the property.”

State College declined further comment Tuesday, but Williams wrote borough police were called to the residence at least 17 times last year.

Allegations included assault, hazing, COVID-19 gathering violations, furnishing alcohol to minors and an intoxicated resident falling out of a second floor window and being transported to an emergency room.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday if the property owner was represented by an attorney.

State College foreshadowed the legal filing in November, when Borough Manager Tom Fountaine and Penn State Student Affairs Vice President Damon Sims combined to send an unprecedented email to students warning them about the property.

Penn State “fully support(s)“ the borough’s latest effort, Sims wrote in a statement Tuesday.

“The university remains fully committed to a safe, successful and sustainable fraternity and sorority community, which is possible only in partnership with others,” Sims wrote. “The support of the borough has been critically important in this regard, and I am deeply grateful to the borough’s leadership for taking this important action.”