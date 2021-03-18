2 residents transported to the hospital after fire in State College home

Two people were transported to the hospital and six first responders will be evaluated Thursday after a fire broke out in a home in State College.

First responders, including the Alpha Fire Company and State College police, rushed to the home at 801 Crabapple Court about 2 p.m., where it was reported that there was entrapment.

There were no fatalities in the second-alarm fire, according to State College police Lt. Greg Brauser, but two people who were inside the home at the time the fire broke out were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Five police officers and one borough public works employee who were first on the scene will be evaluated at the hospital for smoke inhalation, Brauser said.

Westerly Parkway from Hamilton Avenue to Corl Street remains closed.

Firefighters marked the fire under control just after 2:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.