1 woman still being treated after Thursday fire that destroyed State College home

A State College woman who was rescued Thursday from a fire inside her home continued to receive medical treatment Friday for burns, the Centre Region Council of Governments fire director said.

The woman’s caregiver, who was inside 801 Crabapple Court when the fire broke out about 2 p.m. Thursday, was released from Mount Nittany Medical Center after being treated for minor injuries, CRCOG Fire Director Steve Bair said.

The fire that destroyed the single-story home was ruled accidental. The blaze originated from a kitchen appliance, Bair said.

Five State College police officers and one borough public works employee who were first on scene were released Thursday from Mount Nittany Medical Center after being treated for smoke inhalation, borough police Lt. Greg Brauser said.