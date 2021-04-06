More than 1,000 free gallons of milk will be handed out Wednesday in State College

A volunteer from the State College Downtown Rotary helps to hand load two half gallons of milk into a car during a distribution event outside of the Nittany Mall on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. adrey@centredaily.com

More than 1,000 free gallons of milk will be distributed in downtown State College on Wednesday — and all those experiencing food insecurity in Centre County are invited to stop by.

The YMCA of Centre County and the borough of State College will host the milk distribution event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Locust Lane, between East College Avenue and Easter Calder Way. The event will go on rain or shine.

“We have a lot of great people here locally to help out our community, and we’re happy to support them in any way we can,” borough spokesperson Douglas Shontz said.

The block will be shut down to traffic during that stretch, as volunteers — from both the YMCA’s Anti-Hunger Program and the Student Anti-Hunger Organization — will hand out the milk from outdoor tents.

The event officially came together Tuesday when Anti-Hunger Program director Mel Curtis reached out to the borough, and borough staff quickly approved the event.

Other upcoming events include Wednesday’s “Farmers to Families” at Bald Eagle Area High School, where more than 1,200 boxes of food will be given out from 4-6 p.m., and April 21’s “Farmers to Families” in downtown State College from 4-6 p.m. at the same site as the milk distribution.