Discovery Space in State College reopens with new exhibit, COVID-19 precautions

Discovery Space reopened Friday after being closed for a year due to the coronavirus. The center also has a new exhibit called "Color Play" that focuses on light.

The science museum at 1224 N. Atherton St. will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Visitors must make a reservation on the Discovery Space website and visits are limited to no more than 90 minutes.

Masks are required for those ages 4 and older and all visitors will be screened for symptoms and temperature.

The new exhibit, “Color Play,” focuses on light, and a new marine exhibit is also in the works.

Discovery Space has also launched a “Discover Local Treasure Hunt,” that runs Monday-April 25. The treasure hunt, which is a fundraiser for the nonprofit, encourages participants to use clues to find local businesses and snap the QR code at each business to be entered to win a three-month STEM kit subscription.