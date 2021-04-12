Students temporarily displaced, but no injuries reported in downtown State College fire

About four dozen Penn State students were displaced for about seven hours Monday while first responders extinguished and investigated a fire at a downtown State College apartment.

The fire at Americana House Apartments began about 12:20 a.m. Monday, Centre Region Council of Governments Fire Director Steve Bair said. Firefighters had the fire at 119 Locust Lane under control within 30 minutes.

Nobody was injured. The second-floor apartment where the fire originated was the only portion of the building that was damaged, Bair said.

Most students found alternative housing arrangements, though the university helped nine students find a place to stay for the night, university spokeswoman Lisa Powers wrote in an email.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. A fire marshal was on scene until at least dawn and a determination could come in a few days, Bair said.

The fire accelerated when a burning candle sitting on an ottoman combined with a bottle of rubbing alcohol, State College police wrote in a search warrant.

First responders were concerned about several “suspicious” items after the fire was extinguished, police wrote. But police determined the items were not criminal or dangerous, State College police Lt. Greg Brauser said.