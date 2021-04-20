Centre Daily Times plans to sell building, search for new headquarters in Centre County

The Centre Daily Times will be searching for a new home as plans move forward for its College Township building to be acquired by a local car dealership.

Pending permit and planning approval from College Township, Stuckey Mitsubishi President Matt Stuckey said the 3400 E. College Ave. building will become the dealership’s permanent location.

“We expect to fully utilize the site and increase employment by adding 10 full-time employees immediately, and project 10 additional full-time positions over the next two to three years,” Stuckey said in a statement.

The CDT, which was founded in 1898 as the weekly State College Times, moved into the Dale Summit plant in October 1973. Its previous home was on Fraser Street in downtown State College, where the paper was published for more than three decades.

“Our current offices have served the CDT and the community well over the years and we are excited about the potential for redevelopment,” President and Publisher Janet Santostefano said in a statement. “As our physical location and offices evolve, our mission continues to be to provide essential news, information and advertising to the readers and businesses of Centre County. We look forward to serving this mission from a new location with more details to come soon.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, employees have been working remotely since March 2020 and will continue to do so until a new headquarters is found.

Print and packaging operations were moved from the site to Harrisburg early last year. The CDT’s transportation and distribution operations have remained in State College.

Stuckey plans to renovate the 37,659-square-foot building. Stuckey Mitsubishi of State College opened in July 2020 on Benner Pike and relocated in February to 150 Shiloh Road, next to the Stuckey Mitsubishi Service and Parts Center.

Pending approvals and close of the sale, Stuckey hopes to finalize plans and begin work immediately, he said.