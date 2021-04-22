State College

How often did State College police threaten deadly force in 2020? Department releases annual report

State College police unholstered their firearms or threatened deadly force eight times last year but never fired a shot at a person, according to an annual department report made public earlier this week.

The 2020 Use of Force report painted a fuller picture of the department’s activity this past year, showing force was a rarity. Of the 1,075 total arrests, only 34 people were met with force — which included pepper spray, mechanical compliance (i.e. wrist locks or arm bars), threats of deadly force, etc. — involving 29 white suspects and five non-white.

But it was the threat of deadly force numbers that appeared to catch the most attention when police presented the report to Borough Council on Monday. Assistant Chief Matt Wilson explained the eight uses of deadly force involved five people because, if two officers unholstered their firearms, that technically counted as two uses.

He also detailed each incident involving those five:

There was one use of (non-deadly) force complaint, where an officer pepper-sprayed a man fleeing an attempted traffic stop. A review board ruled the officer’s use of the spray was not within department policy and, according to the report, “disciplinary action was taken” — although it was not specified what action.

No Tasers were deployed in 2020 — they were threatened three times — and pepper spray was used four times. There was also a single use of an “impact device,” where a man between the ages of 26-45 was struck in the knee by an officer.

There were 11 reported minor injuries, meaning bruises or cuts, involving seven officers and four subjects. No severe injuries were reported.

Other highlights from the report:

For the full report, go to statecollegepa.us/180/police.

