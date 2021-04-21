State College

Thefts from vehicles, including a Salvation Army truck, under investigation in State College

A valuable emissions-control device that contains precious metals was stolen from two vehicles in College Township, including a Salvation Army disaster services truck, State College police said Wednesday.

The nonprofit and Yonder Mountain Conservation Company each reported having a catalytic converter stolen from their respective vehicles, police said in a statement.

The thefts occurred “over the past couple weeks,” police wrote.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information may call 814-234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or submit an anonymous tip online.

