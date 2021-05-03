Happy Valley Adventure Bureau to relocate Visitor Center services and offices

The tourism promotion agency for Centre County plans move its offices from the shadow of Beaver Stadium to downtown State College, the organization announced Monday.

The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau plans to move its Visitor Center services and offices May 11 from 800 E. Park Ave. to a suite of offices along South Fraser Street. The marketing agency hopes the change will aid in driving economic recovery efforts.

“This past year has forced many businesses to rethink how they operate. As much as the pandemic has been difficult in so many ways, there have been many positive lessons learned,” President and CEO Fritz Smith said in a statement. “We need to be nimble in our efforts throughout Happy Valley. This move is a starting point.”

It was not immediately clear if Penn State has any plans for the building. Two university spokespersons did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The change comes at a time when about one in four Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and as public health restrictions are eased.

People are starting to act on an “extreme pent-up interest in travel,” Smith said. Weekend hotel occupancy rates have begun to rebound as youth sports continue.

“We are already seeing a considerable marketing push from other regions and states. We have to make sure that awareness about Happy Valley as a safe, affordable and family-friendly destination stands out in a crowded marketplace, and that means fully allocating limited resources where they are most needed right now,” Smith said. “In the age of consumers’ growing reliance on technology, maintaining a large physical presence is not where our focus needs to be.”

Companies nationwide were forced to rethink their office spaces as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded. The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau was no different.

About two-thirds of the nearly 56,000 people who entered the visitor center in 2019 did so during Penn State’s Blue-White game and seven regular season home games.

The lease for the organization’s new office space runs through 2023. The agency plans to evaluate the location of administrative offices when the contracts expires.

“The HVAB is embracing this time of change because we have a vision for the future,” Smith said. “We look forward to working with our members and community partners in this promising next chapter.”