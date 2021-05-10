A comedy, improv hotspot is coming to downtown State College. Here’s what to expect

Members of Happy Valley Improv pose with their new home at 209 West Calder Way, the former site of The Makery, which will open to the general public around July 9-10. Pictured, from left, is Andrea McCloskey, co-founder and director of community outreach; Samuel Tanner, co -founder and artistic director; Nathan Rufo, co-founder and artistic director; and James Tierney, co-founder and business manager. Submitted

Happy Valley Improv has found a new home in downtown State College — meaning students and locals will soon be able to enjoy comedy shows, open mic nights, improv classes and workshops.

The group is aiming to open the newly named Blue Brick Theatre around July 9-10, at 209 W. Calder Way, the former site of The Makery. Happy Valley Improv is currently offering a free ticket for those who join the online mailing list.

“In the fall, we asked what we really want Happy Valley Improv to be coming out of the pandemic,” said James Tierney, one of four co-founders who established the group in 2017. “And we decided if we wanted to grow and really bring improv to the State College area, we would need a location.”

Happy Valley Improv pinballed around the area for several years, with humble beginnings as four friends gathering in a church basement. The group quickly grew, renting out stage time at a dance studio, 3 Dots Downtown and the State Theatre — where they sold out four performances — before focusing on finding their own space.

They’ve had more than 100 community members attend their classes through the years, and they intend to continue having free community improv practice groups on Sunday nights.

“We’re a for-profit — we’re an LLC — but profit’s a very loose term with this,” Tierney said with a laugh. “We like to say we’re a community-based business.”

The Blue Brick Theatre, named for an improv exercise where participants move like a “blue ball of energy,” is hoping to have the location in working shape by mid-June. It will hold several youth camps in late June, host some invitation-only events as a dry run and then open to the general public shortly after the Fourth of July.

Tierney said they’ll likely move gradually to fully incorporate all their ideas on workshops, open mic nights, and more. But, ultimately, Happy Valley Improv would prefer to host shows and events Thursdays through Saturdays, with classes Mondays and Tuesdays, and youth programs Wednesdays.

Pending code approval, the Blue Brick Theatre would seat about 45-50 during normal shows with the ability to expand up to 75 seats during special weeks or events such as future Arts Fests.

“We are always searching for new and unique experiences to bring to our community, and live comedy certainly fits the bill,” added Lee Anne Jefferies, executive director of the State College Downtown Improvement District, in a written statement.

The founding members of Happy Valley Improv include Tierney, who doubles as the business manager; Andrea McCloskey, director of community outreach; Samuel Tanner, artistic director; and Nathan Rufo, artistic director.

More information can be found at bluebricktheatre.com.