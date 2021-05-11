State College nonprofit to close after more than 20 years serving residents in need

A personal care home in State College for those who have few housing options plans to close May 19.

House of Care, 515 W. Beaver Ave., is set to close after more than two decades due to “insurmountable challenges” in residents’ care needs and staffing, the organization said in a statement Tuesday.

House of Care filled a niche in Happy Valley, Centre County United Way Executive Director Windy Vinhage said. The pending closure of the building that’s been home to dozens of people is “very sad,” she said.

“It was a unique program. House of Care provided a service for a small number of individuals, but it was an organization that was devoted to giving people the most fulfilling life possible,” Vinhage said. “People who went into this program were often low income, had significant health problems and usually had no support systems. In many cases, House of Care was their family.”

All residents are expected to be moved to new assisted living facilities by Wednesday.

The nonprofit was founded as a hospice facility in 1994. The organization evolved into a long-term care facility for residents with limited support and health challenges after moving to its West Beaver Avenue location six years later.

The future of the building was not immediately clear Tuesday, though borough spokesperson Douglas Shontz said it’s being reviewed. The borough paid for the home’s mortgage through federal block grants.

“Especially as we recover from the pandemic and the moratorium on evictions is lifted, our work is going to be very critical in providing these services,” Shontz said. “If there is a gap, we look forward to filling that gap and providing those services.”