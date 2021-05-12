Detour to start as intersection improvement project near University Park Airport continues

An intersection less than two miles from the University Park Airport is scheduled to be closed May 19, the state Department of Transportation said in a statement Wednesday.

Bernel Road is set to be closed at its intersection with Fox Hill Road. A detour is expected to use Fox Hill Road, South Fillmore Road and Buffalo Run Road until at least June 4, PennDOT said.

Paving is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Travel delays are expected.

The work aims to improve the abstruse intersection in Patton Township by reconstructing the roads into a standard “T” intersection, with dedicated left turn lanes on both roads.

The about $1.62 million project is expected to be completed by mid-June, a PennDOT spokesperson said.