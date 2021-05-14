Despite updated federal and state guidelines, you still need a mask in State College. Here’s why

Don’t ditch those masks just yet, State College visitors and residents.

Despite a recent change in COVID-19 guidance on both a state and national level, which now allows for fully vaccinated people to go without masks both indoors and out, the State College Borough still has an ordinance in effect that requires such masks. In other words, yes, you do still need to wear a mask indoors in the borough or outdoors when it’s crowded — or risk a $300 fine.

The commonwealth allows for municipalities such as State College to continue with more aggressive masking measures. However, borough spokesperson Douglas Shontz emphasized, the priority has always been to educate, rather than fine — meaning that warnings are often preferable, at least at first, to costly citations.

“We’re going to continue like we do with all ordinances and enforce them fairly and equitably,” Shontz added.

The State College Borough Council voted unanimously Monday to loosen the COVID-19-related ordinance, which previously required a mask in most situations and limited gatherings at residences to 10 people. (Masks are now only required inside, and outside in crowded places; residence gatherings can now have up to 25 people.) But, on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention further relaxed its guidelines, allowing for fully vaccinated people to go without masks indoors — unless in a health care setting like a hospital — while also going maskless at all times outdoors, even within packed stadiums.

Hours later, on Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s acting secretary said the commonwealth had tweaked its mask order to conform to the CDC’s guidelines. But, again, that still has no impact on State College’s ordinance.

“The Department of Health on the state level still provides us the ability to enforce and enact our local ordinance,” Shontz said. “So what was enacted Monday is not changing in the short term.”

The borough’s ordinance will run through July 31 — or until emergency declarations are rescinded by the state Department of Health or Centre Region Council of Governments, whatever comes first. Those emergency declarations currently remain in effect.

Council could also choose to amend the ordinance once more, although the next meeting is not scheduled until June 7.

The ordinance, which was amended and passed Monday night, also allows for outdoor gatherings at parks and municipal property to be increased from 25 to 50 and puts no limit on those waiting in lines. (Previously, lines in the public right of way were limited to just 10 people.)

As of Friday afternoon, according to the state DOH, 47.6% of Centre County’s total population — which also includes those too young to be vaccinated — have received at least one shot. Some 60,748 residents are fully vaccinated, while another 16,591 are partially vaccinated.

Since the pandemic’s start, more than 16,500 have tested positive for the coronavirus in Centre County while another 221 have died from it. Based on data over the last seven days, the county is currently seeing the 15th-fewest number of cases per capita (62.2 per 100,000) out of the commonwealth’s 67 counties.

“We want to make sure we’re keeping our community and those most at-risk protected,” Shontz added. “If you’re willing, please go get vaccinated. Because, as you can see, it’s helping.”

For those who have not yet been vaccinated, appointments can be found on vaccinespotter.org and on vaccines.gov. Those interested who prefer calling can also contact Mount Nittany Health at 814-234-7606.