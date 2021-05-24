Evictions are set to soon resume. State College is reminding residents they have options

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s moratorium on evictions is set to expire next month, the State College borough is reminding renters of different options if they’re behind on payments. adrey@centredaily.com

With the federal eviction moratorium ending June 30, the State College borough is reminding renters they do have some local options.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued — and extended — the halting of evictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the legality of which is still being challenged in court. But it seems less likely there will be another extension, and, with no statewide moratoriums, those behind in rent (or mortgage payments) could face issues next month.

State College outlined two such possibilities for those behind on rent payments, something that impacts about 15% of renters nationwide, according to the Congressional Research Service:

Landlord/Tenant Mediation: First off, yes, it’s free. Secondly, a neutral certified mediator from the Center for Alternatives in Community Justice will separately listen to both the renter’s and landlord’s points of view — before both parties identify possible solutions and before agreements are put in writing. This course of action is designed to avoid costly litigation while assisting with housing stability and financial recovery. Call CACJ at 814-234-1059 to schedule mediation.

Mortgage, Rent and Utility Bill Assistance: The borough is offering direct grants to help pay bills for those impacted by the pandemic. (Eligible residents must have a signed mortgage/lease, a decrease in total household income due to the pandemic and meet income guidelines on the website.) Mortgage holders can receive up to $2,000 per month for up to three straight months, while renters can get up to $1,200 per month for between three and six consecutive months, possibly more. For more info, or to start an application, contact 814-234-7165.

More information on the borough’s COVID-19 assistance programs can be found on statecollegepa.us. Those who live elsewhere can access other Centre County options by visiting a local assistance center, the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania website or by going to compass.state.pa.us.