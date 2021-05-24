State College

Evictions are set to soon resume. State College is reminding residents they have options

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s moratorium on evictions is set to expire next month, the State College borough is reminding renters of different options if they’re behind on payments.
With the federal eviction moratorium ending June 30, the State College borough is reminding renters they do have some local options.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued — and extended — the halting of evictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the legality of which is still being challenged in court. But it seems less likely there will be another extension, and, with no statewide moratoriums, those behind in rent (or mortgage payments) could face issues next month.

State College outlined two such possibilities for those behind on rent payments, something that impacts about 15% of renters nationwide, according to the Congressional Research Service:

More information on the borough’s COVID-19 assistance programs can be found on statecollegepa.us. Those who live elsewhere can access other Centre County options by visiting a local assistance center, the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania website or by going to compass.state.pa.us.

Josh Moyer earned his B.A. in journalism from Penn State and his M.S. from Columbia. He’s been involved in sports and news writing for nearly 20 years. He counts the best athlete he’s ever seen as Tecmo Super Bowl’s Bo Jackson.
