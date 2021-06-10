Car caravan, after-party will celebrate LGBTQ community, Pride Month in State College

A Pride flag waves in the wind Tuesday outside of Uncle Eli’s on Beaver Avenue. The Centre LGBTQA Support Network has been handing out flags for businesses and community members in preparation for this weekend’s Pride Ride and celebration. adrey@centredaily.com

Unlike last year, Centre County residents can celebrate Pride in person this month at Saturday’s “Pride Ride,” hosted by the Centre LGBTQA Support Network and the State College Borough.

The Pride Ride event will feature a caravan of preregistered vehicles around State College, all decorated to celebrate Pride. If not driving, community members are encouraged to find a spot along the route — it starts at State College Area High School and heads downtown — and watch the caravan go by.

Following the Pride Ride, an after-party will be held at the parade’s final destination, Sidney Friedman Park, where all are invited to celebrate while watching local band Anchor and Arrow perform.

Last year, CLSN was planning for State College’s first Pride parade and festival when the coronavirus pandemic changed plans in a big way. The event was forced to shift gears and a virtual film festival was held instead.

“I am excited to see something in person happen for the first time in State College,” said Tamar London, one of CLSN’s co-founders. “You know, last year was incredibly disappointing. I’m really proud of what we accomplished online, but I think it’ll be beautiful to see people coming out and celebrating.”

London said these kinds of events take time to plan — but that time wasn’t afforded this year, because for months, the CLSN team had no idea what might be possible because of COVID-19 restrictions.

But then, London said the borough proposed the idea of “Pride Ride” as an event that would allow some in-person participation without as much contact and mixing of households as a traditional Pride parade.

The borough’s help was appreciated, London said, as CLSN was “at a loss” trying to plan a Pride event.

“We’re incredibly grateful to them,” London said.

The planning for State College’s Pride Ride began in March, leaving the planning team — two members from the borough and four from CLSN — little time to finalize details.

“We’re really talking crunch time,” London said. “It was not because we weren’t organized, it’s just, who knew what we could do back in March?”

But London said she’s proud of the event and the team’s ability to pull it together.

Kerry Wiessmann, also a co-founder of the CLSN, said she expects the event to include about 50 cars.

There will be a contest to judge which cars were best decorated, Wiessmann said. Winners will receive gift cards to downtown businesses.

“(This is an opportunity) for LGBT people to be able to take pride in who they are, and celebrate who they are, despite the fact that there are so (many) people who tell them that they shouldn’t be who they are,” Wiessmann said.

In addition to celebrating the community, London said it’s also important to remember the history of Pride and the LGBTQA community’s fight for equality.

“While State College is pretty progressive when it comes to LGBTQA matters, (in) Pennsylvania, we still have a long way to go,” London said. “There are those of us in the community here that don’t feel celebrated — or even safe, for that matter.”

And while London hopes the LGBTQA community in State College will show up to celebrate Pride together, she encourages everyone to attend the event, whether they identify as part of the LGBTQA community or not.

“It’s truly a celebration of everybody. We come in all shapes, sizes, religions and shades, so the rainbow isn’t just the rainbow,” London said. “It’s truly a full spectrum.”

The Pride Ride caravan will start at 4 p.m. and will follow a designated route, which ends at the Sidney Friedman Park, the after-party destination. Weissmann expects the caravan to last about an hour, with the after party starting at 5 p.m.

Those interested in registering their vehicle to take part in the event can do so at http://centrelgbtqa.squarespace.com/pride-ride-2021-registration.