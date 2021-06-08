After more than 10,000 vaccine doses, regional clinic at Bryce Jordan Center is set to close

The regional COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Bryce Jordan Center is scheduled to close Monday, the state Health Department and Emergency Management Agency wrote in a release.

The clinic is scheduled to be open daily until it winds down. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, as well as Monday; Saturday and Sunday’s hours are set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“This clinic provided both the community, and students and staff at Penn State with the opportunity to get a vaccine in a convenient location,” PEMA Director Randy Padfield said in a statement. “The clinic contributed significantly to our overall vaccination efforts in Pennsylvania.”

All vaccinations will be on a walk-in basis; no appointments will be scheduled. The clinic is open to everyone.

People can choose between the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Those who opt for the Moderna vaccine should be given information for how they can contact a vaccine provider to receive the second shot.

More than 10,000 doses were administered as of Sunday, the state agencies wrote. The clinic opened April 9.

“Getting vaccinated adds the best protection against this virus, making our communities a safer place to go back to the activities we have may missed over the past year,” Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said in a statement. “We will continue to work with the thousands of vaccine providers across the state to ensure vaccine is available to those who want it.”

Additional vaccination locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

More than 71,000 people in Centre County are vaccinated as of Monday, according to state Health Department data. About 12,000 people are partially vaccinated.