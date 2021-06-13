Pride Ride, after-party draw hundreds to State College to celebrate LGBTQ community

Hundreds of people turned out Saturday afternoon to celebrate Pride Month in State College like never before.

The Centre LGBTQA Support Network organized a Pride Ride and after-party with help from the borough. The CLSN planned for last year to be State College’s first Pride parade, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans, and a virtual film festival was held in its place.

While not quite the parade that had been planned for 2020, Saturday featured a car caravan that departed State College Area High School and ended at Sidney Friedman Park, where an after-party awaited. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, were among those who participated in both the Pride Ride and the after-party.

Okay State College, you are cuuuute. ️️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/5TuTUpGC1o — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) June 12, 2021

Incredible to everyone who came out to State College’s first #pride celebration!! Great times in the #littlebluetruck for the @CentreLGBTQA Pride Ride!! pic.twitter.com/gBtOg1vQox — Ezra Nanes (@EzraNanes) June 13, 2021