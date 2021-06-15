More food trucks could soon be coming to a State College neighborhood near you. Here’s why

Happy Dishes, pictured in 2018, is among mobile vendors licensed to operate in State College and may have more flexibility under a proposed ordinance. Centre Daily Times, file

Food trucks in State College could soon be allowed to temporarily set up in church parking lots, at block parties and in driveways for birthdays, meaning more mobile vendors could soon find their way into more borough neighborhoods on special occasions.

The State College Borough Council will vote on an amended ordinance Monday that, if it passes, would allow food trucks and other mobile vendors to sell their eats in residential areas and parks, if the vendors apply for a Special Event Application. In other words, don’t expect permanent ice cream stands and daily taco trucks to spring up across from your home — but, if the ordinance passes, expect food trucks to appear at one-time events like daylong block parties and church fundraisers.

“I think this is a really good ordinance change because it allows more flexibility and removal of overly restrictive geographical conditions on food trucks, which are very popular,” Councilwoman Katherine Yeaple said during a public work session. “So I’m all in favor.”

Currently, food trucks in State College can operate only in commercial zoning districts or on the property of private businesses. If the amended ordinance passes, parks and residential areas will also be allowed, temporarily, through the Special Event Application.

Borough staff wanted to tweak the ordinance because food trucks have surged in popularity over the years, making some parts of the current ordinance outdated. (Technically, for instance, State College food trucks are still required to put their logo on all paper products and Styrofoam containers — although that’s never really been enforced. The amended ordinance would formally eliminate that requirement.) According to the Census Bureau’s Economic Management Division, between 2013 and 2018, the number of mobile food establishments in Pennsylvania increased by more than 50%, from 149 to 224.

In State College, eight food trucks are currently licensed — but about two dozen have visited the borough in the last two years, many taking part in special events like Arts Fest.

“Food trucks have become more prevalent, so we just wanted it to be a fair ground for a business,” said borough health ordinance officer Brian O’Donnell, who was available to answer questions at the work session. “A restaurant can go to a person’s house and cater, so why can’t a food truck go and do that? Food trucks are typically a start-up business ... and, by not allowing them to operate or keeping them restricted, you’re restricting someone’s ability to grow their business.”

O’Donnell said several incidents came up recently that convinced him the ordinance should change. During an auction in a residential area, for example, one street was closed off and the auctioneer wanted to bring in a food truck so people wouldn’t have to leave the all-day affair — but the current ordinance wouldn’t allow for it. In another instance, a family wanted an ice cream truck to park in their driveway for a birthday party — but the family eventually dropped the idea when told of the current ordinance.

(Ice cream trucks, and other vendors, can technically drive through neighborhoods, stopping only to briefly serve customers before moving along. They cannot stop for long periods of time in the borough.)

Council will vote on the issue Monday. It was only briefly discussed earlier this week, with two council members speaking in favor and none against.

“I love food trucks,” Councilwoman Theresa Lafer said. “And I was really looking forward to seeing them in church lots or at street parties. And I think it is long overdue; I know that I’m not the only one who feels this way.

“... I see passing it next week to be no problem at all, from my point of view at least.”