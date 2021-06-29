State College ‘COB’ to oversee police is nearing its creation. Here’s what comes next — and how to help

A proposed Community Oversight Board would audit, monitor and review the State College Police Department. Centre Daily Times, file

State College’s proposed Community Oversight Board — which would audit, monitor and review the local police department — is inching closer to its creation. But, first, the public will have two final opportunities to weigh in.

The borough is hosting two special meetings, at noon Wednesday and 6 p.m. July 28, for public input on the oversight board (COB). Council will then likely vote on the COB in early to mid-August, and the COB is then scheduled to officially start up Oct. 1 — barring any surprises.

“Community input is vital,” Councilman Evan Myers said at last week’s council meeting.

“I think there’s a reason it’s called an ‘oversight board’ and not a ‘review board’ because, when we first passed this unanimously, we wanted to make sure that it had teeth, that it held people accountable, that it works to restore public trust in this borough, in this council, in this police department and in one another, to work to heal this community. So there’s only one way we’re going to do that, and that’s together — and that’s to get input from the community.”

Who should be part of the COB? What can and can’t the COB do? And how often will it meet? After nearly a year of studying the issue with a separate committee, and debating the issue in council meetings and work sessions, the answers to those questions are all outlined in an eight-page draft ordinance that was published two weeks ago.

Wednesday (and July 28) will serve as a time for the public to let the borough know what it does and does not agree with in that draft ordinance. If there is no comment, that draft will likely be passed as-is, or with minimal changes. But the public still has the ability now to convince council of different changes, voice concerns or simply offer support.

According to borough spokesperson Doug Shontz, a borough staff member — likely assistant borough manager Tom King — will open Wednesday’s meeting with a 10-15 minute introduction on the COB’s background and how it got to this point. The rest of the meeting will essentially serve as an open mic night, with the public invited to speak about whatever COB-related issues are on their minds.

“This is a Community Oversight Board, and I want to really focus on that word ‘community,’” Shontz said. “There’s not one specific thing we want feedback on but, if someone does have something specific they’re concerned with in the ordinance, we’re offering two opportunities to come and speak directly to Council. And Council’s the final decision-maker on this process.”

The full draft ordinance can be found on the borough website (and at the bottom of this article). But here are the CDT’s CliffsNotes for those who prefer an abridged version:

Authority and power: The Board can receive, process, investigate — and resolve — complaints about the police department from community members through a Civilian Complaint Process, which must be developed within six months of their first meeting. The Board can also make recommendations regarding enforcement policies, practices and procedures and will have “unfettered access to necessary information within limits imposed by law.” The Board will also publish an annual report on its activities.

Duties, responsibilities and limitations: Oversight will include data analysis, monitoring, auditing and independent review of closed cases. Monitoring means the Board chair and two Board members will conduct quarterly policy reviews with the police department to review redacted summaries of all incidents involving use of force with injuries or complaints of misconduct, while auditing will entail “real time observation of all internal affairs investigations.” (Note: Auditing such internal investigations could prove legally problematic if the police union, chief or others object.) Independent reviews of closed cases can also occur after any potential litigation “and will be conducted primarily for the purpose of making policy recommendations to the council, the State College Police Department and the borough manager.”

Board membership and requirements: The Board will consist of nine voting members appointed by borough council. Members must currently live in the police service area, be open-minded, complete necessary training, sign a confidentiality agreement and “reflect the broadest possible diversity.” Terms will be for three years each, meetings will be conducted quarterly (at minimum), and there will be a term limit of three consecutive terms, or nine years — although, after a three-year break, a person can then be reappointed.

Board staffing and support: In addition to the nine Board members, a borough administrator will also serve as the “Board Coordinator,” which will review police department progress and COB procedures. The Board Coordinator will also meet monthly, at minimum, with the Board chairperson. When necessary, the Board Coordinator can also approach borough council if the COB wants contracted services for independent legal counsel, a data analyst or an expert in other subject matters.