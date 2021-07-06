State Rep. Scott Conklin to host town hall to address COVID-19 recovery and more

State Rep. Scott Conklin, pictured in 2019, will hold a community town hall on July 14 in Patton Township. msneff@centredaily.com

State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township, will hold community town hall on July 14 in Patton Township.

Conklin is hosting the town hall — from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Patton Township Municipal Building’s board meeting room, 100 Patton Plaza, as an opportunity to talk with residents and address concerns regarding the recovery stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The event will also be livestreamed, and a call-in number can be provided by contacting Conklin’s district office at 814-238-5477.

To RSVP for the town hall and submit a question in advance, click here.