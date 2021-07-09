Boalsburg woman faces felony charges after vehicle pursuit with child in tow, police say

Centre Daily Times, file

A Boalsburg woman is in custody after allegedly leading a State College police officer on a pursuit early Thursday morning while under the influence of alcohol and with a child in the vehicle.

At about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, an officer responded to a Sussex Drive address for a report of a woman, later identified as 35-year-old Cortney Shankweiler, attempting to enter the residence. Shankweiler had her 8-year-old daughter with her at the time and then left the area in a vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

In the area of Brandywine Drive, a police officer observed Shankweiler’s car on the wrong side of the road coming toward the patrol vehicle. The officer swerved to avoid the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

Shankweiler drove through two red traffic signals, while speeding and failing to maintain a lane, police said. The officer continued to follow her with lights and sirens off. After losing sight of her for a short time, he was met again with Shankweiler’s vehicle coming toward him, head-on, according to the affidavit.

After driving through a field, Shankweiler came to a stop West Crestview Avenue, where the officer observed the child in the back seat and smelled a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Shankweiler, police wrote.

She had struck and damaged a parked vehicle on Ashworth Lane prior to the pursuit, police said.

While being transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center, police said Shankweiler screamed, yelled and spit on two officers. She continued to act aggressively while in custody, including kicking an officer in a leg, police wrote.

Shankweiler was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, two felony counts of aggravated harassment by prisoner, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, endangering a child and misdemeanor driving under the influence and recklessly endangering another person charges, along with summary charges.

She was arraigned Thursday morning by District Judge Thomas Jordan. Unable to post bail set at $15,000, Shankweiler is being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility. Her preliminary hearing is set for July 14.