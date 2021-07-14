Tuesday on the Terrace series cultivates community with weekly live music, art, activities

Tuesdays on the Terrace is a weekly “community block party,” according to 3 Dots Downtown Executive Director Erica Quinn, that brings community members to the East Beaver Avenue location for art, entertainment, food and beverages. gmiller@centredaily.com

In an effort to revive the State College community after a year and a half of isolation, 3 Dots Downtown created Tuesdays on the Terrace — a weekly gathering that Executive Director Erica Quinn calls a “community block party.”

And though the space and the goal of each week is the same, the specific vendors and activities vary by week.

This Tuesday, the event at 137 E. College Ave. featured free s’mores and a campfire, entry to an art exhibit, drinks available for purchase by Otto’s and Barrel 21, and food available for purchase by Crumbkowski.

The evening’s schedule included a number of live entertainment, featuring an open mic hosted by The Band Junkies, and performances by Elliott Ferguson, Matt Jacobs, Stacy Tibbetts and Steve Treado.

“We’ve heard from so many people who are saying things like, ‘this is the first place I’ve been in a year and a half,’ and that feels very powerful,” Quinn said.

Because every week features new bands and vendors, Quinn said the number of attendees is different each week, too.

Attendance varies, she said, but past Tuesdays have brought out anywhere between 60 and 250 people.

Quinn said the event has something for people of all ages, whether someone wanted to stop by for three minutes or three hours.

“We’ve just been blown away by how the community has responded in terms of attendance, but also in terms of just making things work,” Quinn said. “It’s just been a really collaborative effort.”

Bellefonte resident Cody Wolfe said he has been to nearly every Tuesday on the Terrace event since the series began on June 1.

The reason he keeps coming back, Wolfe said, is to support local artists.

“State College has a rich and diverse artistic background,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that don’t get many chances to shine, and open mics are a place that they can do that. And there’s very few of them around here.”

State College resident Luke Jones voiced a similar sentiment.

Jones, who performed during the first slot of Tuesday’s open mic, said he’s been to a few Tuesday on the Terrace events this summer, and he keeps coming back because of the inviting atmosphere.

“There are artists and people that want to connect,” Jones, 28, said. “This is a place where artists can be vulnerable around each other.”

Another artist present was Yiwei Leo Wang — recent Penn State graduate and the creator of the exhibit currently on display at 3 Dots.

The exhibit, titled “Faux Venus,” features a variety of sculptures that Wang said represent the Goddess Venus, and ultimately, the idea that “we are our own goddesses.”

Guests could freely explore the exhibit inside while listening to the live performances in the room over.

Having his art on display has been both surprising and nerve-wracking, Wang said, but mostly, it’s an honor.

“I’m so grateful to see people actually come here and see my art show,” Wang said. “People can get a chance to know me and know my thesis.”

Wang, 23, said he frequently attends Tuesdays on the Terrace. In addition to enjoying the live music and the opportunity to meet new people, Wang said the event offers some sense of normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic halted many social events.

Quinn said that the Tuesday on the Terrace series was created after hearing from community members that they were ready for that return to normalcy and felt safe enough to gather.

Because of the pandemic, Quinn said she wanted to ensure that the events featured an outside component, as well as indoor activities, so everyone could participate comfortably.

The Tuesday on the Terrace series is just one of several ongoing events that 3 Dots is hosting, including Centre Social Dance and Open Makers Day.

A calendar of the venue’s activities can be found here. The next Tuesday on the Terrace will take place from 5-8 p.m. July 20.

“3 Dots is so excited to be moving and shaking back in the community,” Quinn said. “I think you’re going to see a lot coming out of the space in the next few months.”